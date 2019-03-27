MLB TV broadcast: Live stream, network information, how to watch baseball games online during 2019 season

Major League Baseball's regular season is just about upon us. That means 30 teams are about to embark on a 162-game, half-year quest to see who will be left standing come October.

It's natural, then, to want to know which channel will broadcast what game. As part of our commitment to public service, we've put together a handy dandy chart to assist with that pursuit.

Below, you'll find a table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network, and both in and out-of-market streaming options.

Do note that ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network will carry nationally televised games throughout the regular season and the postseason. Games on Fox, FS1 and TBS can be streamed through fuboTV (Try for free).  For a complete look at the baseball schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For the latest scores, click here.

TeamTelevision Network     Regional streamOut-of-market stream
Fox Sports ArizonafuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports South,    Fox Sports SoutheastfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
MASN,       

MASN2

MLB.tvMLB.tv
NESNfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
NBC Sports Chicago,       
WGN,    
ABC7		NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via  fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
NBC Sports Chicago,    
WGN		NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via  fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports OhiofuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
SportsTime OhiofuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
AT&T SportsNet Rocky MountainMLB.tvMLB.tv
Fox Sports DetroitfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
AT&T SportsNet SouthwestfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports Kansas CityfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports West
Prime Ticket		fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Spectrum SportsNet LA,   
KTLA		MLB.tvMLB.tv
Fox Sports FloridafuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports WisconsinfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports NorthfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
SNY,   
WPIX		SNY games can be streamed via  fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
YES,   
WPIX		YES Network games can be streamed via  fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
NBC Sports CaliforniafuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
NBC Sports Philadelphia,   
NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus,   
NBC 10		fuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
AT&T SportsNet PittsburghMLB.tvMLB.tv
Fox Sports San DiegofuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
NBC Sports Bay AreafuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Root Sports NorthwestMLB.tvMLB.tv
Fox Sports MidwestfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports SunfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Fox Sports SouthwestfuboTV  (Try for free)MLB.tv
Sportsnet,   
Sportsnet One		MLB.tvMLB.tv
MASNMLB.tvMLB.tv
