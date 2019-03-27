MLB TV broadcast: Live stream, network information, how to watch baseball games online during 2019 season

Major League Baseball's regular season is just about upon us. That means 30 teams are about to embark on a 162-game, half-year quest to see who will be left standing come October.

It's natural, then, to want to know which channel will broadcast what game. As part of our commitment to public service, we've put together a handy dandy chart to assist with that pursuit.

Below, you'll find a table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network, and both in and out-of-market streaming options.

Do note that ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network will carry nationally televised games throughout the regular season and the postseason. Games on Fox, FS1 and TBS can be streamed through fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the baseball schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For the latest scores, click here.