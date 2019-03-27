MLB TV broadcast: Live stream, network information, how to watch baseball games online during 2019 season
Want to know what channel is baseball games on tonight? We have you covered
Major League Baseball's regular season is just about upon us. That means 30 teams are about to embark on a 162-game, half-year quest to see who will be left standing come October.
It's natural, then, to want to know which channel will broadcast what game. As part of our commitment to public service, we've put together a handy dandy chart to assist with that pursuit.
Below, you'll find a table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network, and both in and out-of-market streaming options.
Do note that ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network will carry nationally televised games throughout the regular season and the postseason. Games on Fox, FS1 and TBS can be streamed through fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the baseball schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For the latest scores, click here.
|Team
|Television Network
|Regional stream
|Out-of-market stream
|Fox Sports Arizona
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|MASN,
MASN2
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|NESN
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Chicago,
WGN,
ABC7
|NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Chicago,
WGN
|NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Ohio
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|SportsTime Ohio
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Detroit
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports West
Prime Ticket
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Spectrum SportsNet LA,
KTLA
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Florida
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports North
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|SNY,
WPIX
|SNY games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|YES,
WPIX
|YES Network games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports California
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Philadelphia,
NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus,
NBC 10
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports San Diego
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Root Sports Northwest
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Midwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Sun
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Southwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Sportsnet,
Sportsnet One
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|MASN
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
