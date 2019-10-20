MLB umpire Eric Cooper, who worked in the majors for 21 seasons, dies at 52
Cooper worked the Yankees-Twins ALDS matchup this October
Veteran MLB umpire Eric Cooper has died at the age of 52. Cooper had umpired at the major league level for 21 years and worked during the Yankees-Twins ALDS matchup in the 2019 postseason.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the following statement:
"This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball. Eric Cooper was a highly respected umpire, a hard worker on the field and a popular member of our staff. He also served as a key voice of the MLB Umpires Association on important issues in our game. Eric was a consistent presence in the Postseason throughout his career, including in this year's Division Series between the Yankees and the Twins. He was known for his professionalism and his enthusiasm, including for our international events.
"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Eric's family, friends and all of his fellow Major League Umpires. We will honor Eric's memory during the World Series. Eric will be missed by the entire Baseball family."
A native of Iowa, Cooper became an MLB umpire in 1999 after spending nine years umpiring in the minors. Over the course of his career, he was the plate umpire for three no-hitters, including two by Mark Buehrle, and he was also behind the plate for the final game of Cal Ripken Jr.'s career.
In the playoffs, Cooper worked three Wild Card Games, 10 Division Series, four League Championship Series and the 2014 World Series. He was also an umpire during the 2005 All-Star Game in Detroit.
