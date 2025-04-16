Hunter Wendelstedt, serving as the first-base umpire for Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, is "fine" after being struck in the head by a foul ball during the late stages of the contest, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. Mendoza added that he was thankful Wendelstedt was "doing well" after the scary scene unfolded during the seventh.

Wendelstedt, who appeared to turn his head just before the ball made contact, stayed down for several minutes while he was being tended to by team trainers before walking off the field under his own power.

The incident occurred with one out in the inning and with Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor at the plate. Taylor fouled off a pitch from Twins reliever Louie Varland, and then immediately reacted in horror as he saw the line drive strike Wendelstedt's head. The Mets broadcast captured Taylor looking on with clear concern as team trainers examined Wendelstedt. Taylor would go on to finish his at-bat once Wendelstedt left the playing field, grounding out to third base for the second out of the inning.

Wendelstedt was replaced at first base by second base umpire Adam Hamari, with a three-umpire staff (first, third, and home plate) then finishing the game.

Wendelstedt became a big-league umpire in 1999 and later worked games with his father, Harry, who served as a National League umpire for 33 years. The younger Wendelstedt has since worked the All-Star Game and World Series, along with a slew of other postseason series. He was also the home-plate umpire for Sean Manaea's no-hitter back in 2018.