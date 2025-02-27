In a self-deprecating moment as Major League Baseball umpires begin to get used to the league's new automated balls and strikes (ABS) challenge system, umpire Mike Muchlinski declared the call of the ABS system of a ball outside the strike zone was "surprisingly correct" following a challenge and review by the San Diego Padres. The call came during a Cactus League game between the Padres and Los Angeles Angels in spring training as the league tests out its new automated review system.

Muchlinski had already seen the ABS system overturn several of his calls during the game, and the expectation had been that another one of his calls would be overturned after he called "ball" on a pitch by Omar Cruz, prompting a challenge from Padres catcher Brett Sullivan. However, the ABS system showed that Cruz's pitch was, indeed, about an inch outside the strike zone, leading to Muchlinski announcing the results of the review with a bit of a shot at himself.

"The call is surprisingly correct," Muchlinski declared.

While the introduction of the ABS system is a welcome development in increasing both the accuracy of calls on the field and accountability in officiating, it'll be some time before it is seen in regular-season games. The system is being tested out during spring training this year, with the possibility of it being implemented in regular-season games come 2026.