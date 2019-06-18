MLB Umpires Association felt Manny Machado's suspension was too light and made that opinion heard on social media
MLBUA was #disappointed in the #nonsense
On Monday, Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for one game following an ejection over the weekend. To quote MLB, Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with home-plate umpire Bill Welke following a borderline strike call on a 2-2 pitch from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez.
Predictably, Machado was displeased with the punishment. He maintains that he did not touch Welke, and believes that video of the incident will lead to his suspension being overturned. "We're going to appeal it, and we think we've got a good case," he said, according to MLB.com.
Machado isn't the only one upset with how MLB handled things, either. The MLB Umpires Association tweeted a statement on Tuesday, and -- well, it's best if you read it for yourself:
The MLBUA then took to its Facebook page for more:
To some extent, you can understand where the union is coming from in sticking up for one of its own in Welke. Players cannot (and should not) be permitted to intimidate umpires. Still, the presentation and tone leave a lot to be desired -- and that's without noting that 1) it isn't clear if Machado made contact with Welke and 2) that Welke seemingly had too quick of a hook.
Discretion is a pivotal part of excelling in a thankless job. That's true of umpiring, and also, evidently, social media work. Here's hoping everyone involved here can learn from this and do better next time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NL East race could be down to two soon
The Nationals and Mets are facing pivotal weeks if they want to climb back into things
-
D.R. officials ID reported Ortiz hit man
Police have not shared information regarding the motive behind the attack
-
Cubs vs. White Sox odds, June 18 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Cubs vs. White Sox game 10,000 ti...
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 18
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 18
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...