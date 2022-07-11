On Monday, Nike released the jerseys for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. With this year's installment taking place at Dodger Stadium, the jerseys have a gold Hollywood theme to them.

For the second consecutive year, MLB All-Stars will wearing similar jerseys rather than just their respective team's home and away jerseys. Let's take a look:

The National League will be the home team and will be wearing white jerseys with each player's respective team name (and font) in gold on the front of the jersey. Meanwhile, the American League will be the away team and will have that same gold script on the front of the jersey. However, the away jerseys will be a dark gray color.

Both the home and away jerseys will have a star patch on the left sleeve that will represent each player's selection as an All-Star in addition to a logo patch on the opposite sleeve. On the back of the jersey, the player's last name and number will appear in gold to further the Hollywood theme.

According to Nike, these jerseys are "inspired by the fame and fortune of the city of angels," and "the club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows."

On Sunday, the complete 2022 All-Star Game rosters for both the American and National Leagues were released.