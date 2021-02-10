Major League Baseball has updated policies on sexual harassment and workplace discrimination in its code of conduct following allegations that resulted in firing of Jared Porter as Mets GM and the suspension of Angels pitching coach and former Mets manager Mickey Callaway.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports that the new policies feature two initiatives designed to address and preempt incidents of such harassment:

The establishment of an anonymous hotline to report harassment and discrimination, which will be operated by a third party;

The implementation of mandatory anti-harassment and discrimination training for team executives, which this year will take place late in spring training.

According to a flier that will be posted in clubhouses, violations of the policy could result in a warning, suspension, or termination depending upon the outcome of any investigation.

Per Adler, the Players Association has already signed off on the changes to the policy, and the Baseball Writers Association of America was consulted on those changes.

The scandals involving Porter and Callaway -- which both came to light in the last three weeks -- are the impetus for the policy revisions. Porter was fired in January after admitting to sending a series unsolicited text messages to a female reporter, including one with a lewd image, in 2016. Callaway is being investigated for inappropriate behavior toward at least five women dating back to his days as Cleveland pitching coach. He's been suspended by the Angels, who are investigating the situation with Major League Baseball. Callaway has denied any wrongdoing.