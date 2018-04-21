MLB Vegas odds, lines, picks, best parlay for April 21: Reds-Cardinals, Cubs-Rockies, Blue Jays-Yankees
SportsLine's senior analyst has put together a three-team parlay that would pay over 4-to-1
Saturday's MLB action features several must-see heated division rivalry matchups. And if you're feeling bold, SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has revealed a three-pick parlay that could return a 4-to-1 payout.
Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach to crush the books. And that's exactly what Hartstein has been doing early this season, entering Saturday having nailed 14 of his last 20 MLB money-line picks. And thanks to wins such as Miami (+255) over the Yankees earlier this week, Hartstein's profit is now over $1,000 during this run.
Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup and come up with his three best bets for Saturday's massive 15-game slate.
We can tell you Hartstein likes the value of the Rockies (+130) at home against the Cubs at 8:10 p.m. ET.
"The Cubs rolled yesterday, but I like the Rockies to bounce back today at +130 because of starter Tyler Anderson," Hartstein told SportsLine. "He's given up just three earned runs in his last three starts and has a WHIP of 1.26 in April. There's great value on the Rockies here despite the Cubs' recent offensive outburst."
Hartstein has also released two other strong plays, including a money line selection on the matchup between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. ET. In a game that features two division rivals, Hartstein's identified a pitching trend that ultimately determines which side you should back. He's sharing what it is and who you should back over at SportsLine.
So what are Saturday's MLB picks that Larry Hartstein confidently believes could return a 4-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? And what pitching trend ultimately determines Yankees-Blue Jays? Visit SportsLine now to get Saturday's three-team parlay, all from an expert on a 14-6 run on his last 20 MLB picks.
Blue Jays at Yankees -162
Royals at Tigers -111
Reds at Cardinals -230
Pirates at Phillies -178
Indians at Orioles +175
Twins at Rays -121
Marlins at Brewers -168
Mets at Braves +140
Astros at White Sox +210
Mariners at Rangers +145
Cubs at Rockeis +130
Padres at Diamondbacks -174
Red Sox at Athletics +148
Giants at Angels -200
Nationals at Dodgers +105
-
