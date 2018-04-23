MLB Vegas odds picks, best bets for April 23: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Monday's MLB action features several must-see heated rivalry matchups. And if you're feeling bold, SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has revealed a three-pick parlay that could return a 6-to-1 payout.

Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach to crush the books. And that's exactly what he has been doing early this season, entering Monday having nailed 18 of his past 24 MLB money-line picks. And thanks to correctly picking eight straight winners, Hartstein's profit is now over $1,400 during this run.

Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup and come up with his three best bets for Monday's slate.

We can tell you Hartstein likes the value of the Astros (-190) at home against the Angels at 8:10 p.m. ET.

"Monday's starting pitcher for Houston, Gerrit Cole, has been red-hot this season, allowing just three earned runs in 28 innings pitched," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Cole boasts a remarkable 0.96 ERA and has recorded double-digit strikeouts in three of his four starts this season. Look for the Astros to win their seventh straight game behind another dominant pitching performance."

Hartstein has also released two other strong plays, including a money-line selection for Yankees vs. Twins at 7:05 p.m. ET. In a matchup that features some of baseball's biggest stars, Hartstein has identified a pitching trend that ultimately determines which side you should back. He's sharing what it is, and who you should back, over at SportsLine.

So what are Monday's MLB picks that Larry Hartstein confidently believes could return a massive payout if you parlay them together? And what pitching trend ultimately determines Twins-Yankees? Visit SportsLine now to get Monday's three-team parlay that could pay 6-to-1, all from an expert on an 18-6 run.

Braves at Reds (+115)

Twins at Yankees (-210)

Indians at Orioles (+170)

Athletics at Rangers (+115)

Angels at Astros (-190)

Mariners at White Sox (+130)

Padres at Rockies (-165)

Marlins at Dodgers (-225)

Nationals at Giants (-102)