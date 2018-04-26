MLB Vegas odds picks, best bets for April 26: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Thursday's MLB action features several must-see rivalry matchups. And if you're feeling bold, SportsLine analyst Michael Rusk has revealed a three-pick, money-line parlay that could return a payout of over 6-to-1.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms along with recency bias to produce profitable MLB picks. And that's exactly what "The Prodigy" did last year, returning over $3,000 for anybody who followed his MLB selections with $100 bets.

Now Rusk is back at it again this season. He enters Thursday on a blistering 15-4 run on his MLB picks, and he's analyzed every matchup on today's big slate.

He's keyed in on three games where he thinks the money line is way off and has revealed his selections. He's sharing those picks only over at SportsLine.

One we'll give away for free: Rusk is backing the Cubs at -160 on the money line at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Back to reality for the Brewers," Rusk told SportsLine. "After winning their last eight games, it's a perfect spot to fade them in the midst of a lengthy road trip. Stock is simply too high for the Brewers at this early point in the season. Wrigley Field is one of the most hostile environments to play in early on and the inclement weather forecast can only benefit the home team in this contest."

Don't get too caught up in Milwaukee's recent success. The Brewers feasted on the Marlins, Royals and Reds during their winning streak, but expect it to be a completely different story on Thursday night against the powerful Cubs.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson has lost his last two starts against the Cubs, and Rusk believes that Thursday night will be the third in a row. Back Chicago with confidence as a key part of this MLB parlay.

Rusk is targeting another matchup with what he calls an "under-the-radar mismatch" at pitcher, and is also including a pick for the big Yankees-Twins matchup at 1:05 p.m ET in his parlay. You can get these must-see selections only over at SportsLine.

So what are Thursday's MLB picks that Michael Rusk confidently believes could return a massive payout if you parlay them together? And what pitching mismatch do you need to know about? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get Thursday's three-team parlay, all from an expert on a 15-4 run on MLB picks.

Braves at Reds +122

Tigers at Pirates -145

Diamondbacks at Phillies -125

Twins at Yankees -200

Mets at Cardinals -106

Mariners at Indians -105

Rays at Orioles -125

Red Sox at Blue Jays +180

Brewers at Cubs -160

White Sox at Royals -155