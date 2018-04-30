MLB Vegas odds picks, best bets for April 30: Top 3-way parlay for Monday

A showdown of two of MLB's top teams highlights an 11-game Monday schedule, when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees, a game drawing major action.

But before you put anything down on that game, or any of Monday's other intriguing MLB matchups, you need to see what Adam Thompson is picking.

Thompson, SportsLine's staff analyst, is an award-winning editor and journalist with two decades of experience covering pro and college sports. When he's not watching the games, he's scouring through numbers, trends and statistics to find the very best bets. Right now, he's as hot as they come picking baseball. And if you parlay his top three picks from Monday together, you could be looking at a nice payout.

He nailed all four of his Saturday picks, improving to a ridiculous 14-3 on his last 17 bets, a cash rate of 82.4 percent. He's hit on eight straight selections.

Those numbers are just part of a season-long trend of success. SportsLine's staff analyst is 32-15 handicapping MLB in 2018 -- he's nailed 68 percent of his picks all season! Needless to say, anybody following him is building a sizable profit.

Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup to find his three best bets for Monday. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine, including a selection on the huge Yankees-Astros tilt.

We can tell you Thompson likes the Phillies (-150) to head into Miami and get a three-game series started off right (7:10 p.m. ET).

Jake Arrieta has been magnificent for Philly, going 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in four starts. He'll face off on Monday against the Marlins' Dan Straily, coming off the disabled list for his first start of the season.

While Arrieta throws to a Marlins offense that ranks dead-last in MLB in runs scored, Straily's first start comes against a Phillies lineup that's batting a career .354 against him.

Thompson has two more confident picks locked in, hitting on a key components for both the Yankees-Astros and Royals-Red Sox matchups that you likely haven't considered. No stone is left unturned by this veteran sports handicapper and journalist.

So who should you back on Monday's MLB slate? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert who has hit 68 percent of his picks all season long, including eight straight!