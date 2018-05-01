MLB Vegas odds picks, best bets for May 1: Top 3-way parlay for Tuesday

The Astros edged out the Yankees 2-1 on Monday, and Game 2 of this three-game showdown highlights a full slate of games on Tuesday's MLB schedule.

But before you lock in on any of the day's intriguing MLB games, you need to see what Michael Rusk is picking.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk incorporates multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. He enters Tuesday action on a red-hot 20-9 run on his MLB selections, a whopping 69-percent win rate, bringing in 1,165 for $100 bettors!

That's a trend, not a fluke: last year, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for the $100 players.

Now he's studied Tuesday's packed MLB slate and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of nearly 5-to-1!

We can tell you he's all over Justin Verlander and the Astros at -170 against the Yankees in a marquee 8:10 p.m. ET clash.

Verlander may be the hottest pitcher in the game. He has a miniscule 1.36 ERA and opponents are batting .145 against him through six starts.

That said, no team has scored more runs or hit more home runs than the Yankees. The Astros pulled out a 2-1 victory on Monday, but can the slugging New York lineup be shut down once again?

Does the Yankees' money line number as an underdog provide value, with pitcher Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 3.76 ERA) on the hill? Rusk has found enough reasons to confidently back one side.

Rusk has two more picks locked in, hitting on key components for both the Phillies-Marlins and Dodgers-Diamondbacks matchups that you also may not haven't considered.

So who should you back in Tuesday's big games? Visit SportsLine now to find out Michael Rusk's best bets for Tuesday, all from an expert who has hit on 69 percent of his MLB picks all season long!