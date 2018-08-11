MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 11: This three-way parlay pays over 12-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Saturday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Saturday. Oh is on an incredible MLB run, raking in more than $1,500 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Saturday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of better than 12-to-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, we call tell you he's backing the Royals (+135) when they host the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. Plus, he is on a staggering 24-6 streak involving his most recent pick for or against Kansas City.
He knows the Royals have played competitively as of late, taking two of three against the White Sox in which they outscored Chicago 18-13.
On Saturday, the Royals will start Danny Duffy, who's 7-10 with a 4.70 ERA. While his numbers might not seem impressive, Duffy has recorded scoreless appearances in three of his last six outings. "While the simulations indicate the starters matching up evenly, it's the Cards' bullpen that ultimately dooms them to a loss," Oh told SportsLine.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Nationals-Cubs and Mariners-Astros. He has hit on eight of his last 14 money-line selections involving Washington and is 20-13 in his last 33 selections involving Houston.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine here to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who has raked in $1,500 for anyone who has followed him.
