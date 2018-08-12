MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 12: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Sunday. Oh is on an incredible 140-112 MLB run, raking in more than $1,400 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Sunday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of nearly 5-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Sunday, we call tell you he's backing the Giants (-115) when they host the Pirates at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. He knows the Giants' bats are starting to boom. They racked up 13 runs against the Pirates on Friday and have plenty of firepower in the lineup, including Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's pitching, especially its bullpen, has been scuffling. The Pirates have allowed 18 runs in their last two games and watched their team ERA shoot up to 4.24 -- in the bottom half of the majors. On Sunday, the Pirates face Dereck Rodriguez, who's an impressive 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA. In his previous outing against the Astros on Monday, Rodriguez allowed no earned runs and three hits in seven innings while fanning seven.
Right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-6, 3.41 ERA) takes the mound for Pittsburgh. He has dropped his last two decisions -- to the Mets and Rockies -- and only has four strikeouts over his last 14 innings.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Rays-Blue Jays and Nationals-Cubs. He has hit on eight of his last 14 money-line selections involving Washington and is a stunning 20-6 in his last 26 picks involving Tampa Bay.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Sunday, all from the expert who has raked in $1,500 for anyone who has followed him.
