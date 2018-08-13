MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 13: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Monday
SportsLine's top MLB handicapper has hit on nearly two-thirds of his picks in the past two weeks and is on a massive summer-long streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. Adam Thompson is on an astonishing 128-81 MLB run, paying out $2,800 to $100 bettors following him. That doesn't include the 10-1 and 7-1 parlays hit in the past few weeks, adding significant bang for the buck. Now he's looking to keep his unheard-of summer streak going with his three best bets for Monday. Parlayed together, the picks pay out at nearly 5-1.
Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing streak. For Monday, we can tell you he's going with the Indians (-165) as a road favorite at Cincinnati at 7:10 p.m. ET. He's a perfect 4-0 this season picking Cleveland games.
Thompson knows the offense of the Reds (52-66) has been solid in the past couple of weeks. Cincinnati is batting .255 in August, compared to just .228 for the Indians. But Cleveland (66-51) is averaging more runs, 3.8-3.7, thanks in part to a power outage by the Reds, who have just seven homers in that span.
They won't find it easy to add to that total against Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.38 ERA), who has allowed just five home runs in 11 road starts and has a solid 2.69 ERA and .213 batting average allowed away from home.
By contrast, Reds starter Homer Bailey is 0-5 with a 6.44 ERA at Great American Ballpark. Cincinnati is a shocking 1-14 on the season when Bailey takes the ball.
Thompson also has picks locked in for the Diamondbacks-Rangers and Angels-Padres. He has hit on 14 of his past 17 picks involving Texas, and eight of 12 involving Los Angeles. Those who follow his advice Monday could cash big -- as many have this season.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert on an amazing 182-81 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners.
