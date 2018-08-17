MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 17: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

Every MLB team is in action on a packed Friday schedule, and Vegas is already taking heavy wagers on a few of the standout games, including Brewers-Cardinals. Before you lay a bet on any side for Friday, however, you need to see what Zack Cimini is picking. Cimini is one of the fastest-rising Vegas-based handicappers and has been crushing his recent baseball picks. He's now on a strong 109-86 run, earning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors who have tail him during this stretch.



Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are.



Now, Cimini locked in three picks for Friday. He's sharing those best bets only at SportsLine, and if you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly 7-1.



We can tell you he is all over the Brewers, a sizeable road underdog (+120) against the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET. He's a combined 10-1 picking Milwaukee and St. Louis games.



Cimini knows the Cards (66-56) are the hot team, winning eight of 10 and back in the race in the NL Central and wild card races.



They'll also throw one of their hottest pitchers in Jack Flaherty (6-6, 3.22 ERA), who has allowed just two runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, both wins. Despite Flaherty's strong numbers, the Cardinals are just 8-11 when he starts.



But Cimini says "impulse bettors" are chasing the red-hot Cardinals, and it's a good time to pounce on the other side.



Cimini's two other picks are locked in for Friday, including confident selections on Giants-Reds and Rockies-Braves.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Zack Cimini's best bets for Friday, all from one of Vegas' rising handicapper on a profit-making 109-86 streak run picking MLB.