MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 18: This three-way parlay pays 11-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper has put together a season-long winning streak that has bolstered the bankrolls of his followers. Adam Thompson is on an impressive 131-87 MLB money-line run, paying out nearly $2,400 to $100 bettors following him. What's more, he has hit 10-1 and 7-1 parlays hit in recent weeks to add octane to his profit margin. Now he's looking to keep his success going with his three best bets for Saturday. If parlayed, the selections result in a massive payout of 11-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a staff writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing record.



For Saturday, we can tell you he likes the Giants (-130) behind Madison Bumgarner on the road against the Reds (7:10 p.m. ET). He is 12-6 in games involving San Francisco or Cincinnati, so you'll want to pay close attention to what he has to say.



Thompson knows Bumgarner (4-4, 2.71 ERA) has modest numbers relative to his lofty expectations, but the veteran left-hander has been formidable of late. He has allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last 10 starts. He held the Dodgers to two earned runs over six innings in his last outing, settling for a no-decision in San Francisco's 5-2 victory.



The Reds have faded as of late after putting together a promising run near the season's midway point. They entered the series with a four-game losing streak and defeats in eight of their last 11 games.



Bumgarner will be opposed by Matt Harvey (5-7, 5.19), who was acquired in a mid-season trade to help Cincinnati's struggling rotation. The Reds won the first three games he started, but the right-hander is 0-2 with two no-decisions in his last four outings. He was solid in his last performance, yielding two earned runs on five hits in seven innings against Arizona. Harvey took a no-decision in an eventual 6-3 Cincinnati win.



Thompson also has selections locked in for Astros-Athletics and Blue Jays-Yankees. Those who follow his advice Saturday could cash big -- as many have this season.



So what three-team parlay do you need to jump on for Saturday with a potential payout of 11-1? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Saturday, all from an expert on an impressive 131-87 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners.