MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 19: This three-way parlay pays 8-1

For Sunday's massive 15-game MLB slate, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has you covered. He has already broken down every matchup and produced his three best MLB picks, which he's sharing over at SportsLine. Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, statistical analytics and projections. This formula has led Oh to consistent success, and he has been on an impressive run with his MLB money-line selections. In fact, it has given his followers a profit of more than $1,200.



Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup to find the gems that are available on Sunday. If you parlay all three of his picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 8-1.



We can tell you Oh likes the red-hot Oakland A's (+135) to come through as home underdogs against the Astros (4:05 p.m. ET). Oh has an incredible record of 32-16 in games involving Houston or Oakland, so you'll want to hear what he has to say.

Oh knows the A's might be the hottest team in baseball. They are now on a 13-3 run and tied with Houston for the AL West lead following Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Astros. Rock-solid pitching has been the catalyst for Oakland, whose team ERA of 3.79 is fifth-best in the American League.



On Sunday, Oakland will turn to staff ace Sean Manaea (11-8, 3.44 ERA) in an effort to finish off the three-game sweep. The 26-year-old lefty has had a couple rough patches, but also has a no-hitter and been dominant in the second half of the season. Manaea has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 starts, going 5-2 in that span. He allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the Mariners in his last outing.



However, Houston answers with an ace of its own Sunday in Justin Verlander (11-8, 2.52 ERA). The veteran right-hander has been reliable most of the year, but has allowed eight earned runs in eight innings over his past two starts, losing both.



However, Houston has lost seven of its last eight and is in jeopardy of being swept despite notching two three-game sweeps of its own in Oakland earlier this season.



Oh also has selections locked in for Marlins-Nationals and Mets-Phillies.



So what three-team parlay do you need to jump on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's MLB best bets for Sunday, all from the expert who has raked in more than $1,200 for his followers.