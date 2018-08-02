MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 2: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Thursday's MLB action offers several intriguing spreads and plenty of pitching mismatches. But not all of them are as lopsided as they seem. That's why before you lock in any MLB picks, you need to see what Michael Rusk has to say. With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms with recency bias to produce profitable picks. He enters Thursday's action on a red-hot 13-4 heater on his MLB selections. That's a trend, not a fluke. Last year, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for $100 bettors.



Now he's studied Thursday's packed MLB slate and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you aren't considering. Parlaying them together brings a 5-1 payout.



We can tell you he's all over the Mets, a sizeable underdog (+150) at home against the Braves at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rusk knows the Braves (57-47) are playing motivated baseball, winners of three straight and just one-half game behind the Phillies in the NL East.



They'll throw Mike Foltynewicz, who has been solid (7-7, 3.04) overall, but had his worst month of the season in July, posting a 5.72 ERA in five starts.



The Mets (44-61) aren't playing for much more than pride, but Rusk is eyeing the value of Jason Vargas (2-6, 8.36). He's had a season to forget, but every other outing has been a gem. Counting every other start since May 21, he's allowed three runs twice and zero runs the other two times.



"Flashes of brilliance are there (from Vargas), and as you know from tailing my plays, the Braves are still in fade mode," Rusk told SportsLine.



