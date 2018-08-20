MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 20: This three-way parlay pays 10-1

SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Monday. Oh is on a remarkable MLB run, raking in more than $1,300 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Monday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of 10-1. Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Monday, we call tell you he's backing the Cardinals (+150 MLB odds) when they play the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the road team. Plus, he is on a blistering 9-2 streak on picks for or against St. Louis.

He knows the Cardinals have been on a tear, winning nine of their past 11 games and drawing within a half-game of the second wild-card berth. They have outscored opponents 67-31 during this stretch and have the National League's home run leader, Matt Carpenter, in their lineup with 33.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been struggling, having won just four of their past 10. On Monday, the Dodgers face Austin Gomber, who's an impressive 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA. In his previous two outings, against the Nationals and Royals, the Cardinals pitcher was lights-out, allowing no earned runs in 11 innings and fanning nine.

Left-hander Alex Wood (7-6, 3.51 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles and has struggled to go deep into games this season. Wood hasn't made it past the sixth inning in his past six starts, which has taxed the Dodgers' bullpen.

Oh also has locked in his picks for White Sox-Twins and Giants-Mets. He has hit on 13 of his past 21 money-line picks involving Chicago and is a solid 14-9 in his past 23 selections involving New York.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Monday, all from the expert who has raked in $1,300 for anyone who has followed him.