MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 21: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Tuesday's MLB schedule offers several intriguing spreads and pitching mismatches on the docket. But not all are as lopsided as they seem. Before you lock in on any MLB picks on the day's intriguing games, you need to see what SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk is backing. With his economics and statistics background, Rusk studies the MLB odds and uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable MLB picks. He entered the month on a 10-4 run, which was no fluke: last year, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for the $100 players.

Now he's studied Tuesday's MLB lines and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings a payout of nearly 6-1.

We can tell you he's all over the Phillies as an underdog (+120) at the Nationals at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Rusk is going with the hotter team as the two battle with NL East and wild card implications.

The Phillies (68-56) are in the thick of the playoff race, one game behind the Braves in the NL East and in a virtual tie with the Rockies and Cardinals for the final wild card spot.

The Nationals (62-63) are on the brink, losers of seven of 10 and now 7.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East and 6.5 games behind the Phillies in the wild card standings.

Each team starts pitchers Tuesday with identical earned run averages. Tanner Roark (8-12, 4.13 ERA) is turning around a season to forget, but is 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA in his last five outings. In three starts against Philadelphia this season, however, he's 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA. He also owns a 5.00 home ERA.

Vince Velasquez (8-9, 4.13) has allowed two runs in seven innings against the Nats. His last two starts haven't gone great, but in the five outings before that he allowed two runs over 25.1 innings.

Rusk has two more picks locked in, hitting on key components for each that you also may not be considering.

So who should you back in Tuesday's big games? Visit SportsLine now to find out Michael Rusk's MLB best bets for Tuesday, all from an expert who raked in more than $3,000 to $100 bettors last year!