MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 25: This three-way parlay pays over 11-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
SportsLine's data scientist and phenomenal MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three MLB best bets for Saturday. On Friday, Oh was a perfect 3-for-3 on his money-line picks. First, he wisely backed the Yankees (-180), who knocked off the Orioles. Then, he selected the Cardinals (-106), who beat the Rockies and then capped the night off when the Astros (-150) crushed the Angels. Those $100 bettors who parlayed those picks received a tidy $403 profit.
But Oh's Saturday MLB picks parlayed together would return an even bigger windfall of over $1,100!
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, we call tell you he's studied the MLB odds and is backing the Blue Jays (+105) when they host the Phillies at 4:07 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team as he is on a stellar 26-16 streak involving his most recent Toronto bets.
He knows the Blue Jays' bats are booming. They clobbered two more home runs in their Friday victory over the Phillies and have racked up 23 runs during their four-game win streak thanks to sluggers Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia's pitching, especially its bullpen, has been scuffling. The Phillies blew a ninth-inning save on Wednesday against the Nationals and yielded a staggering 43 runs in their series last week against the Mets. On Saturday, the Phillies face Aaron Sanchez, who's making his first start since a lengthy stint on the disabled list. In his last decision back on June 3 against the Tigers, Sanchez got the win, allowing one earned run on two hits in six innings while fanning seven.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta (7-10, 4.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies. He got shelled in his last start on Sunday to the Mets, allowing six earned runs on eight hits in only 3.2 innings en route to an 8-2 loss.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Rangers at Giants and Astros at Angels. He has hit on 11 of his previous 16 money-line selections involving Texas and is 22-14 in his last 36 selections involving Houston.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine here to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who was a perfect 3-for-3 on his Friday selections.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Perez with touching, special home run
A touching moment in Kansas City
-
MLB Friday: Cards top Rox
Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action
-
Verlander charged $1M in L.A. cafe
Verlander's server in Beverly Hills on Friday had a little fun
-
Don't judge contracts early
Jayson Werth and Prince Fielder are prime examples of why we shouldn't judge long-term deals...
-
Darvish opens up about his rehab process
Darvish said he knew all along there was something more than just a triceps injury
-
Frazier wearing Godfather themed cleats
The Toddfather is going all in on Players' Weekend