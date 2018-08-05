MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 5: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Sunday. Oh is on an incredible 131-99 MLB run, raking in more than $2,000 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Sunday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of better than 8-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Sunday, we call tell you he's backing the Pirates (-105) when they host the Cardinals at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the road team, as he is a perfect 6-for-6 in his most recent picks for or against St. Louis.
He knows the Cardinals are establishing a new identity under interim manager Mike Shildt, who is trying to keep up in a very competitive NL Central.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have been scorching hot. They've won 15 of their last 20 and trail the division-leading Cubs by 7.5 games. On Sunday, Pittsburgh faces Jack Flaherty, who's 4-6 with a 3.49 ERA. In his previous outing against the Rockies on Monday, Flaherty allowed four earned runs and five hits in 5.1 innings en route to a 6-3 loss. Oh knows the Pirates are 6-11 (-629) when Flaherty starts.
Right-hander Trevor Williams (9-3, 3.89 ERA) takes the mound for the Pirates. In his last game against the Mets, he was sensational, yielding no earned runs in six innings in a 5-0 win that extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings.
Oh also has locked in picks for Angels-Indians and Astros-Dodgers. He has hit on 20 of his last 35 money-line selections involving Cleveland and is 19-12 in his last 31 picks involving Houston.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Sunday? Visit SportsLine here to see Stephen Oh's best bets for Sunday, all from the expert whose picks have paid out over $2,000 to $100 bettors.
