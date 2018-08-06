MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 6: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

Monday's MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, and Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have locked in three confident MLB picks to make for his MLB best bets of the day. Before evaluating the MLB odds and lines and laying down your own MLB picks, it's a good idea to hear what he had to say.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a huge 133-103 streak on his MLB picks, raking up nearly $1,900 to $100 bettors tailing him.

Oh's MLB prediction model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying his three picks pays out at better than 7-1.

We can tell you that he's riding the Rockies (-160) when they host the Pirates at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Oh knows both of these teams are in it to win with less than two months to go in the season. But he and his projection model are all in on backing Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (9-7, 3.20 ERA). Freeland has been especially good at Coors Field, going 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA in the thin air.

The Rockies' offense will be glad to be back home. While the pitching staff held its own more often than not, the bats managed 3.9 runs over the seven games at St. Louis and Milwaukee, winning just twice.

The Pirates (57-55) were surprising buyers at the trade deadlines, making one of the more marquee moves in acquiring pitcher Chris Archer from the Rays. Pittsburgh is 7 1/2 games out of first place in the competitive NL Central.

The Pirates' offense has averaged just over three runs in its past six games, and has struggled against left-handed pitching. Pittsburgh is just 13-18 against LHPs, compared to 44-37 against righties.

Oh's other two picks for Monday are also locked in, and both offer surprising upset selections, driving the parlay payout to greater heights.

So what are the top MLB picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's best bets on the MLB schedule for Monday, as the renowned data scientist looks to improve upon an already amazing 133-103 MLB heater!