MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 7: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper hit on a massive 10-1 parlay last Monday, the second time in as many tries he nailed all three of his picks as those following him have been the beneficiary. He's looking to keep the cash flowing and has studied the MLB odds and lines, and locked in his top three MLB best bets for Tuesday. Adam Thompson is on an unheard-of 123-74 MLB run, hitting on 62 percent of his picks and paying out more than $3,200 to $100 bettors who are following him.

Those who have parlayed his top MLB picks are really raking it in. Thompson hit on 10-1 and 7-1 during this streak in which he's hit on 16 of 21 picks. Tuesday'sselections, parlayed together, pay out at better than 7-1.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his astonishing streak -- not to mention watching as much action as possible. We can tell you he's going with the Reds (-106) on the road against the Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. He's hit on six of his last eight picks involving New York, and eight of his last 12 including Cincinnati.

Thompson knows there's risk in backing the Reds (49-63) with Sal Romano on the mound. Romano (6-9, 5.12 ERA) has had just three quality starts since May 9, but one of them was a six-inning, one-run gem against New York. Further, Cincinnati's offense does enough when Romano throws – the team is 11-10 when he starts (compared to 38-53 when he doesn't).

The Mets (45-64) may not have the offense to take advantage of any opposing pitcher's struggles. The team ranks dead-last in home offense, batting .231, and are also at the very bottom in average against right-handed pitchers, at .211.

Meanwhile, the Mets counter with Jason Vargas, who is 2-7 with an 8.23 ERA. He faces a Reds offense that ranks near the top in baseball in hitting on the road (.265) and against lefties (.266). The unit chased Vargas after four innings in a start on May 8.

Thompson's picks are also in for Mariners-Rangers and Dodgers-Athletics –- he's nailed 13 of his last 16 picks involving Texas and seven of 10 on Los Angeles games.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Tuesday, all from an expert on an astonishing 123-74 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners!