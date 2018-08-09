MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 9: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
SportsLine's top MLB handicapper has hit on 75 percent of his picks in the last few weeks and is on a massive summer-long streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. Adam Thompson is on an astonishing 125-75 run, hitting on 63 percent of his MLB picks and paying out more than $3,300 to $100 bettors who are following him. That doesn't include the 10-1 parlay hit last Monday, the second time he's hit a three-teamer during an 18-6 mega-heater.
Now he's studied the MLB odds and lines for Thursday looking to keep his unheard-of summer streak going with his three best bets for Thursday. Parlayed together, Thursday's picks pay out at better than 5-1.
Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his astonishing streak -- not to mention watching as much action as possible. We can tell you he's going with the Red Sox (-165) as a road favorite at Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET. He's hit on 14 of his last 20 picks involving Boston.
Boston is the best team in baseball with a ridiculous 80-34 record and winners of nine of 10. The Sox rank No. 1 in the AL in batting and in runs scored, compared to the 10th and 8th, respectively, for the Jays.
Boston sinkerball Rick Porcello (14-4, 3.84 ERA) is only 4-6 lifetime with a 4.87 ERA north of the border, but he's coming off a one-hit shutout over the Yankees, and Toronto has only hit .230 lifetime off him.
Lefty starter Ryan Borucki sports an impressive 2.30 ERA, but Toronto (51-61) is just 3-4 when he starts. And while the rookie has raked in six quality starts in seven appearances, his only dud was a shellacking against these Red Sox on July 13, when he gave up seven runs in three frames.
Thompson also has picks locked in for the Dodgers-Rockies and Pirates-Giants Thursday showdowns where he also has team streaks on the line (8-4 on Pittsburgh games, 8-3 on Colorado contests). Those who follow his advice could cash big -- as many have this season.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Thursday, all from an expert on an amazing 125-75 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners!
