MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 12: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Thursday's MLB schedule is full of intriguing matchups, but Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have locked in three confident picks for his best bets of the day. Before laying down your own picks, it's a good idea to hear what he had to say. The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a huge 105-72 streak picking MLB, raking up more than $2,700 to $100 bettors tailing him.



Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference - he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's picks pays out at better than 6-1.



We can tell you that he's riding the Under (11.0) on Diamondbacks-Rockies at 3:10 p.m. ET.



Oh knows these teams combined for 21 runs on Wednesday, but 19 of those were scored by the home team in a Rockies rout.



Oh's projection model sees about nine runs crossing the plate on Thursday, with a pair of lefties hitting the mound in Robbie Ray (3-1, 5.23 ERA) and Kyle Freeland (8-6, 3.18).



That total would be slightly above what the teams have been scoring lately. Prior to Wednesday's outburst, the Rockies averaged 4.4 runs over their previous nine games. The D'backs have tallied 4.1 over eight of their last nine, discounting a 20-run explosion against the Padres Saturday.



Neither team has fared well against LHPs lately. The Under is 8-2-1 the last 11 games Arizona has faced a southpaw. In Colorado games against them, the Under has hit in seven of eight. Oh's picks in for A's-Astros and Yankees-Indians are also locked in.

