MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 13: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper looks to keep the momentum going with three confident picks selected from Friday's full slate of games. Adam Thompson is on an incredible 104-66 MLB run, paying out nearly $2,300 to $100 bettors who are following him. Those who parlay his picks are even better off. Thompson nailed all three of his games on June 28, including the Cubs' huge upset of the Dodgers. A $100 parlay earned $735, not counting the $357 the individual picks brought in. Friday picks, played together, pay out at 4-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak. We can tell you he's going with the Cardinals (-150) at home against the Reds.



Thompson knows Cincinnati has been the better team lately. The Reds are batting a robust .282 in the last week, compared to .249 for the Cardinals. They're also among the best road-hitting teams.



But Carlos Martinez (6-4, 3.05) has shut down the Reds in two of his three meetings this season, including a seven-inning, 11-strikeout shutout performance in April. Overall, he has a 2.70 ERA and .235 batting average allowed to Cincy in 166 at-bats.



The Reds have won three of Matt Harvey's last four starts. Cincinnati has been quick to pull Harvey (4-5, 4.80) out of games with the lead, and it's paid off, but one wonders how long it will last with a bullpen that ranks 20th in ERA and 24th in average.



And sometimes, teams just have another team's number. The Cardinals and Reds have faced off 10 times already this season -- St. Louis has won nine of them.



Thompson also has picks locked in for Blue Jays-Red Sox and Rangers-Orioles. He has a 14-5 run going picking Boston games, and a 9-3 streak on games involving Texas.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Friday, all from an expert on an amazing 104-66 run picking MLB, earning huge profits for his followers.