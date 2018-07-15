MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 15: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Sunday. Oh is on an incredible 110-73 MLB run, raking in more than $3,100 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Sunday's picks, parlayed together, would pay out more than 7-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Sunday, we call tell you he's backing the Red Sox (-152) when they host the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team, and he's 5-1 in his last six money-line bets for or against Boston.
He knows Boston is on a tear, having won 11 of its last 12 games, including Saturday's thrilling victory that ended on a walk-off grand slam.
Marcus Stroman (2-6, 5.90 ERA) takes the mound for the Jays. His ERA is a sky-high 5.90 and he has allowed at least five earned runs in five of his last nine starts. Oh is projecting strong games for Boston's J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts.
Oh says Boston wins in two-thirds of his simulations by more than one run, making the Red Sox well worth their -152 MLB odds. And they're 12-4 in their last 16 Sunday games.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Phillies-Marlins and Mariners-Rockies. He has hit on 14 of his last 20 money-line selections involving the Marlins and is 22-11 in his picks involving Colorado.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Sunday, all from the expert who has nailed over 60 percent of his MLB games.
