MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 2: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

Thompson knows this pitching matchup between the Giants' Madison Bumgarner and the Rockies' Kyle Freeland is a rematch from last Wednesday. Each tossed seven innings of shutout ball, with Colorado ultimately pulling out a 1-0 win.

Each team has won three of four since that game. So what has changed? For one, the venue.

Colorado is hitting 45 points better at Coors Field (.276) compared to away from it (.231). San Francisco is considerably worse on the road (.246) compared to home (.268).

The location is important in relation to Bumgarner. While he's sporting a near-perfect 0.86 ERA in three home starts, that number balloons to 5.56 in his two starts on the road.

Overall, the Rockies' offense hasn't been the issue, ranking in the top five in the NL in average, homers and runs scored. The Giants are a top-five team in average, but 10th and 11th in runs and homers.

