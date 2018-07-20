MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 20: This three-way parlay pays 7-1

SportsLine's MLB expert handicapper looks to keep the momentum going out of the All-Star break with three strong picks selected from Friday's full slate of games. Adam Thompson is on an incredible 107-69 MLB run, paying out more than $2,100 to $100 bettors who are following him. Those who parlay his picks are even better off. Thompson nailed 9-1 and 7-1 parlays recently, paying off huge for those who took his advice. Friday picks, played together, pay out at 7-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak. For Friday, we can tell you he's going with the Phillies (-162) at home against the Padres. He's hit on nine of his last 11 picks involving Philadelphia.



Thompson knows the Phillies (53-42) are motivated, holding a half-game lead on the Braves in the NL East, with the Nationals closing in.



Jake Arrieta, one of the team's big free agent additions in the off-season, is 7-6 but has a solid 3.23 ERA. He turned it up prior to the All-Star break, going 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in his final three starts.



Philly is 20-8 (+556) as a home favorite this year, but has been inconsistent offensively lately, shut out twice in its last five games. The team hopes the break will help recharge the bats -- the Phillies are 9-5 after an off-day, compared to 1-10 for the Padres.



San Diego (40-59) limped into the break, losers of five straight and eight of 10. The Padres' offense ranks in the bottom three in the NL in average, runs scored and home runs hit. No team has scored fewer runs against right-handed pitchers than the Pads.



Workhorse Clayton Richard (7-8, 4.43 ERA) is 5-5 with a 5.04 ERA on the road. He'll be backed by bullpen that was gutted in an All-Star break trade that sent closer Brad Hand and righty sidearmer Adam Cimber to the Indians for top catching prospect Francisco Mejia.



Thompson also has picks locked in for Twins-Royals and Rockies-Diamondbacks, citing intriguing trends and stats unearthed after deep digging. He has a 3-0 run going picking Minnesota games and a 9-2 streak on games involving Colorado.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Friday, all from an expert on an amazing 104-66 run picking MLB, earning huge profits for his followers.