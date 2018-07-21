MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 21: This three-way parlay pays over 10-1

SportsLine's data scientist and No. 1 MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his season-long success going with his three best bets for Saturday. Oh is on an incredible 113-76 MLB run, raking in more than $3,000 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Saturday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 10-1.



Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, we call tell you he's backing the Reds (-117) when they host the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. ET.



Oh has had success backing both teams, but has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the road team, and he's a perfect 4-0 in his last four money-line bets for or against the Pirates.



He knows the Pirates are revving up, having won eight of their last nine, including a recent five-game sweep of the Brewers in which they outscored Milwaukee 28-15.



Meanwhile, the Reds have won four of their last six -- including series wins at St. Louis and Cleveland. On Saturday, Pittsburgh faces Anthony DeSclafani, who's 4-2 with a 5.32 ERA. In his last outing against the Cardinals, DeSclafani lasted just 3.1 innings while yielding six earned runs en route to a 6-4 loss.



Nick Kingham (4-4, 4.26 ERA) takes the mound for the Pirates. In his last game against the Brewers, Kingham was solid, striking out nine while allowing three earned runs in six innings on the way to a 7-3 victory.



Oh also has locked in picks for Mets-Yankees and Rockies-Diamondbacks. He has hit on eight of his last 11 money-line selections involving the Diamondbacks and is 14-9 in picks involving the Mets.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who has nailed an incredible 60 percent of his MLB games.