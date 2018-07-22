MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 22: This three-way parlay pays over 10-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
SportsLine's data scientist and phenomenal MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Sunday. Oh is on an incredible 115-78 MLB run, raking in more than $3,000 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Sunday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 10-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Sunday, we call tell you he's backing the Diamondbacks (-170) when they host the Rockies at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. Plus, he's an impressive 8-3 in his last 11 money-line bets for or against Arizona.
He knows the Diamondbacks are trying to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West. They've dropped their last two games, including Friday's devastating 11-10 loss.
Meanwhile, the Rockies are rolling, having won six straight, including an impressive sweep of the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, Colorado faces Zack Greinke, who's 10-5 with a 3.18 ERA. In his last outing against the Cardinals, Greinke was nothing short of masterful, striking out seven while allowing no earned runs in 7.2 innings on the way to a 3-0 victory.
Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies. "Senzatela is no match for Greinke, whom the simulations say will be a strikeout machine on Sunday," Oh told SportsLine. "My trusty simulations show Arizona winning this one more than two-thirds of the time by an average of more than one run."
Oh also has locked in his picks for Marlins-Rays and White Sox-Mariners. He has hit on 20 of his last 26 money-line selections involving Tampa Bay and is 13-7 in his MLB picks involving Chicago.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Sunday, all from the expert who has nailed an incredible 60 percent of his MLB games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rumor mill: Archer, Britton interest up
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Roundup: Yanks overcome wild Chapman
Plus a crazy Giancarlo Stanton statistic and everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB...
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Mets trade Jeurys Familia to Athletics
The A's are also taking on Familia's full salary in the deal
-
Angels should sell, but not rebuild
The Angels want to win before Mike Trout becomes a free agent in two years
-
MLB DFS, July 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...