MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 22: This three-way parlay pays over 10-1

SportsLine's data scientist and phenomenal MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Sunday. Oh is on an incredible 115-78 MLB run, raking in more than $3,000 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Sunday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 10-1.



Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Sunday, we call tell you he's backing the Diamondbacks (-170) when they host the Rockies at 4:10 p.m. ET.



Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. Plus, he's an impressive 8-3 in his last 11 money-line bets for or against Arizona.



He knows the Diamondbacks are trying to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West. They've dropped their last two games, including Friday's devastating 11-10 loss.



Meanwhile, the Rockies are rolling, having won six straight, including an impressive sweep of the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, Colorado faces Zack Greinke, who's 10-5 with a 3.18 ERA. In his last outing against the Cardinals, Greinke was nothing short of masterful, striking out seven while allowing no earned runs in 7.2 innings on the way to a 3-0 victory.



Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies. "Senzatela is no match for Greinke, whom the simulations say will be a strikeout machine on Sunday," Oh told SportsLine. "My trusty simulations show Arizona winning this one more than two-thirds of the time by an average of more than one run."



Oh also has locked in his picks for Marlins-Rays and White Sox-Mariners. He has hit on 20 of his last 26 money-line selections involving Tampa Bay and is 13-7 in his MLB picks involving Chicago.



