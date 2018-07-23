MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 23: This three-way parlay pays 7-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Monday
It's a busy Monday on the MLB schedule, but SportsLine's MLB expert has dug through the matchups to find three confident plays worth backing. Adam Thompson is on an incredible 110-69 MLB run, paying out more than $2,400 to $100 bettors who are following him. Those who parlay his best bets picks are even better off. Thompson's parlay hit Friday, including a pair of upsets, paying out a massive 7-1. It was the third time in five weeks his picks have hit at 7-1 or higher. Monday's picks, played together, pay out at 7-1 once again.
Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing streak. We can tell you he's going with the Braves (-129) on the road against the Marlins at 7:10 p.m. ET. He has hit on seven of his last 11 picks involving Atlanta.
Thompson knows Miami (43-58) has looked like the better team lately. The Marlins have taken four of five and won their last three series over the Brewers, Phillies and Rays.
But Miami is just 4-12 when starting Jose Urena (2-9, 4.39 ERA), which includes a pair of unimpressive outings in May against these Braves when he allowed seven runs over 12 innings.
Atlanta (53-43) has lost five of eight and starts struggling Sean Newcomb (8-5, 3.51). But unlike Urena against the Braves, Newcomb mowed down the Marlins in his two starts, allowing just one run over 12 innings.
Atlanta has won five of seven against Miami this season and the Braves' offense ranks second in the National League in average, third in runs scored and eighth in home runs. Meanwhile, the Marlins rank eighth, 13th and dead last (15th), respectively.
Thompson also has picks locked in for Dodgers-Phillies and Tigers-Royals. He has a 3-1 run going picking Detroit games and a combined 15-4 streak on Dodgers and Phillies plays.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert on an amazing 110-69 run picking MLB, earning huge profits for his followers.
-
