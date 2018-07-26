MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 26: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Wednesday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Thursday. Oh is on an incredible 120-84 MLB run, raking in more than $2,700 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. In fact, he nailed his parlay on Wednesday at 6-1, and anyone who followed his advice was up big. Thursday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of nearly 6-to-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Thursday, we call tell you he's backing the Red Sox (-158) when they host the Twins at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. Plus, he's a stunning 6-2 in his last eight Boston money-line bets.
He knows the Red Sox are on fire, having won 15 of their last 18 games, including recent sweeps of the Rangers and Nationals in which they outscored their opponents 35-13.
Meanwhile, the Twins have won three straight -- culminating in a dominating 12-6 Wednesday win in Toronto to complete the sweep of the Blue Jays. On Thursday, Minnesota faces Boston's Brian Johnson, who's 1-3 with a 3.81 ERA. In his last outing against the Tigers, Johnson was a hard-luck loser. He allowed no earned runs in five innings while striking out five en route to a 5-0 loss.
Kyle Gibson (4-7, 3.57 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins. In his last game against the Royals, Gibson yielded four earned runs in 5.1 innings on the way to a 6-5 loss.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Royals-Yankees and Brewers-Giants. He has hit on 14 of his last 25 money-line selections involving San Francisco and is a perfect 3-0 in his last three against-the-spread picks for or against Kansas City.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Thursday, all from the expert who just nailed his parlay on Wednesday and has nailed nearly 60 percent of his MLB games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strasburg lands on DL with pinched nerve
Strasburg recently missed six weeks with a shoulder injury
-
Rockies add Oh to bullpen in trade
The right-handed reliever and former Cardinals closer is having a bounce-back season
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
MLB rumors: 'Heavy interest' in Wheeler
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Brewers are MLB's most intriguing team
How will the next week leading up to the deadline play out? We'll be watching these teams the...
-
MLB DFS, July 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...