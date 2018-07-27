MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 27: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday
SportsLine's data scientist and top MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Friday. Oh is on an incredible 120-87 MLB run, raking in more than $2,400 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. In fact, he nailed his parlay on Wednesday at 6-1, and anyone who followed his advice was up big. Friday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of nearly 5-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Friday, we call tell you he's backing the Mariners (+115) when they play the Angels at 10:07 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the road team. Plus, he's an impressive 24-16 in his last 40 Seattle money-line bets.
He knows the Mariners are rebounding after a recent four-game losing streak that included being swept by the Rockies, who outscored them 18-11.
Meanwhile, the Angels have won two straight -- crushing the White Sox by a combined score of 23-11 in the final two games of a four-game series. On Friday, Los Angeles faces Wade LeBlanc, who's 6-1 with a 3.44 ERA. In his previous outing against the White Sox a week ago, LeBlanc was on fire. He allowed only one earned run in 7.1 innings while striking out 10 en route to a 3-1 victory.
Andrew Heaney (6-6, 3.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels. Oh knows L.A. is 8-10 (-303) when he starts, while the Mariners are 11-4 (+425) when LeBlanc takes the mound. The Mariners have won nine straight starts by LeBlanc against opponents with losing records and are 7-3 in their last 10 Friday games.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Indians at Tigers and A's at Rockies. He has hit on eight of his last 11 money-line selections involving Detroit and is 3-1 in his last four MLB Over-Under picks.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine here to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Friday, all from the expert who has cashed huge for his followers and just nailed his parlay on Wednesday.
