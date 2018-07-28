MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 28: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday
SportsLine's data scientist and top-rated MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Saturday. Oh is on an incredible 121-87 MLB run, raking in more than $2,500 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. In fact, he hit his parlay earlier this week at 6-1. Saturday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of better than 7-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, we call tell you he's backing the Cardinals (-108) when they play the Cubs at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team. Plus, he's a perfect 4-0 in his last four St. Louis money-line bets.
He knows the Cardinals are establishing a new identity under interim manager Mike Shildt, who is 5-5 since replacing Mike Matheny.
Meanwhile, the Cubs have the best record in the National League. Last weekend, they took three out of five against the Cardinals despite being outscored 34-31. On Saturday, Chicago faces Miles Mikoolas, who "has been a bright spot for St. Louis, sporting a 10-3 record and 2.82 ERA," Oh told SportsLine. "My projections indicate he'll out-pitch Jose Quintana. The bullpen has kept the Cards in a lot of games this season, so expect it to produce again on Saturday."
Oh also has locked in picks for Mets-Pirates and Athletics-Rockies. He has hit on all eight of his last eight money-line selections involving Oakland and is 4-0 in his last four picks involving Pittsburgh.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine here to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who has nailed cashed huge for his followers.
