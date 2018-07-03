MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 3: This three-way parlay pays 9-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
Tuesday's MLB schedule is packed with possible plays, and Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have locked in three confident bets, including a massive upset.
SportsLine's data scientist has used his advanced computer to reveal three key games for Tuesday that he's backing for his best bets of the day. Before laying down your own picks, it's a good idea to hear what he had to say.
The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a huge 89-62 streak picking MLB, hitting on 59 percent for a massive profit for those tailing him!
Oh and his analysis have identified critical stats for three Tuesday matchups that he expects will make the difference -- his projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying his three picks offers a massive payout of 9-1!
We can tell you that he's riding the Rangers (+158) as a huge underdog against the Astros at 8:05 p.m. ET.
Oh and his computer know the Astros (55-31) are in an offensive funk lately. They rank No. 2 in all of MLB in runs scored, but haven't tallied more than two in four consecutive games. On the mound, Houston throws Dallas Keuchel, who has struggled to a 4-8 record and 4.22 ERA.
Texas (38-48) rank last in the AL West, but it's won seven of 10 and had scored at least five runs in seven of its last nine games. Career minor leaguer Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1, 3.57) has settled down in his last two starts, including tossing five scoreless innings against the Padres last week.
Oh's SportsLine Projection Model has the Rangers winning about half of its simulations. With the Rangers priced at +158, he's calling that a huge value.
Oh also has confident picks in for the big Giants-Rockies matchup, as well as Angels-Mariners. Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's best bets on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, as the renowned data scientist looks to improve upon an already amazing 89-62 baseball heater!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, July 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Five MLB trades that just make sense
Jacob deGrom to the cross-town Yankees? That, plus four trade scenarios heading into the July...
-
MLB Top 50 players so far
Another month is behind us, and that means it's time to look at the 50 best players of 2018...
-
Salazar done for 2018 after surgery
Salazar had surgery Monday and has not pitch all season
-
Mozeliak calls out Fowler for effort
Fowler is currently on the paternity list
-
MLB Monday: Porcello stars
Also, the Nats struggles continue, Lindor is amazing, the AL's best faced the NL's best and...