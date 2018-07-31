MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 31: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper hit on a massive 10-1 parlay on Monday, the second time in as many tries he's nailed all three of his picks as his followers reap the benefits. Adam Thompson is on an unheard-of 117-70 MLB run, paying out more than $3,100 to $100 bettors who tailing him. Now he's analyzed and broken down every game on Tuesday's schedule and locked in his three top plays of the day. Those who parlay his best bets are really raking it in. Thompson has hit on 10-1 and 7-1 parlays his last two tries and has won 11 of his last 12 individual plays. Tuesday's selections, parlayed together, pay out at 6-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing streak - not to mention watching as much action as possible with a notebook on hand. We can tell you he's going with the Cardinals (-118) at home against the Rockies at 8:15 p.m. ET. He's hit on eight of his last 10 picks for or against Colorado.



Thompson knows the Rockies have some heavy-hitters in the lineup, but they're not showing it. No team has scored fewer runs in the last week than Colorado, who has just 19 over its last six games.



The Rockies (57-48) throw Jon Gray, who is 8-7 with a 5.16 ERA, but is even worse away from the thin air of Coors Field with a 5.89 ERA.



The Cardinals (54-52) have been inconsistent batting, and they've saved their worst for when impressive rookie Jack Flaherty throws. Flaherty sports a solid 3.28 ERA and minuscule .208 batting average allowed, yet St. Louis is just 6-10 when he starts.



SportsLine's analyst sees a breakthrough for the Cards on Tuesday, however, for one leg of his parlay.



Thompson has streaks going on his other two Tuesday selections, for Giants-Padres (10-5 on picks involving San Diego) and Royals-White Sox (6-2 on picks involving Chicago). Those are locked in at SportsLine.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Tuesday, all from an expert on an astonishing 117-70 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners.