MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 12: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1
Micah Roberts has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
There's a full slate of games on Tuesday's MLB schedule, but SportsLine's Over/Under master has sifted through it all and revealed his three strongest plays. Micah Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, has nailed a whopping 25 of his last 36 Over/Under selections, including a span of 12 straight in May. This Vegas legend has raked in more than $1,300 for $100 bettors who have followed his action on totals.
Now, Roberts has locked in three Over/Under picks for Tuesday. Parlaying them together offers a payout of well over 5-1.
We can tell you Roberts is going strong on the Under on Braves-Mets at 7:35 p.m. ET. The total is set at 8.5 runs.
Roberts says this pick has as much to do with one team's pitching as it does another team's hitting. Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz has been red-hot lately, allowing just four earned runs over his last six starts. In three of those outings, he shut out the competition.
Over his 13 starts, the Over has hit just four times. He hasn't allowed more than one run in a start since May 4.
The Mets are a consistent Under play lately due to an offense that simply isn't producing. Over the last week, New York is hitting .143 and averaging a paltry 1.1 runs per game.
Mets starter Zack Wheeler is just 2-4 with a 4.57 ERA, but the Georgia native has stepped it up against his hometown team, sporting a career 2.94 ERA. His last two starts have been gems, allowing two runs over 13 innings in a pair of no-decisions.
Roberts' two other picks for Tuesday involve individual team streaks. He's locked in for Pirates-Diamondbacks (8-2 on Arizona O/U selections) and Red Sox-Orioles (6-1 on Baltimore O/U picks).
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Micah Roberts' best bets for Thursday, from the Vegas legend who's riding a 25-11 streak on MLB picks.
