MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 15: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

Looking to get your weekend started on a high note? Stephen Oh has you covered. SportsLine's data scientist has used his advanced computer to reveal three key games for Friday's full slate of MLB games that he's backing. Before laying down your own MLB picks, you need to hear what he has to say.



The renowned co-founder of Accuscore and principal SportsLine engineer, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a huge 60-38 streak on MLB picks, hitting a massive profit for those tailing him.



Oh and his analysis have identified critical stats for three of Friday's matchups that he expects will make the difference -- his projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying them together would result in a solid 4-1 payout.



We can tell you he's riding the Rockies (-110) in an interleague matchup with the Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET.



Chad Bettis (4-1, 4.40 ERA) looks to turn around Colorado's fortunes, while Texas has called up prospect Yohander Mendez for his first major league start.



Colorado led the NL West not long ago, but the Rockies have lost seven of 10. The Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Giants have all passed them up. The Rockies have the National League's worst staff ERA at 4.90.



Meanwhile, the Rangers are mired in a six-game losing streak. Their team ERA is nearly as poor at 4.80, but it's the offense that has failed them of late, being held to three runs or fewer in four of those games.



So which three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's best bets on the MLB schedule for Friday as the renowned data scientist looks to improve upon an already amazing 60-38 baseball heater.