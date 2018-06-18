MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 18: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

SportsLine's Adam Thompson is on an incredible 81-39 run, hitting on an astounding 68 percent of his MLB picks and raking in nearly $3,500 for $100 bettors who follow him. When he lays down three picks in a day, at least two of them have hit 12 of the last 15 instances. Those who parlay his picks are even better off. Thompson nailed all three of his best bets on June 9, paying out at better than 9-1. The previous week, he nailed a 5-1 parlay. Thursday's picks, played together, would offer a payout of higher than 5-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, has unearthed deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak. We can tell you he's going with the Royals (+100) at home against the Rangers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.



Kansas City's offense is struggling big-time right now, scoring just 20 runs over its last 11 games. The Royals hit a major league worst .163 over the last week.



While the Royals have lost six straight, the Rangers just snapped a seven-game losing streak with a pair of wins over the struggling Rockies.



Thompson points to the pitching matchup as the deciding factor to back one side. Ian Kennedy (1-6, 5.13 ERA) and Bartolo Colon (3-4, 4.94) faced off on May 26, and each pitched decently -- Kennedy allowed two runs over five innings, while Colon gave up three runs over seven innings. Neither factored into the decision.



But since that start, these pitchers have headed in opposite directions. Kennedy has allowed one run over his last two starts, while Colon has since surrendered 16 runs over his last 11.1 innings.



Thompson's also has a pick for Monday's Yankees-Nationals and Brewers-Pirates MLB games. On games involving the Yankees, Brewers and Royals this season, Thompson is a combined 22-5.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert on an amazing 81-39 run picking MLB, including amazing streaks involving all three games.