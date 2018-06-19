MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 19: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White used to set lines for some of the country's biggest sportsbooks. Now he breaks them down for SportsLine. White looks to keep a long trend of positive gains with his three best bets for Tuesday's MLB schedule. The "Wizard of Odds" is on a red-hot 16-9 MLB run, raking in more than $850 to $100 bettors. Those who parlay his Tuesday picks are looking at a possible payout of over 6-1.



After examining every matchup, player and trend for Tuesday's slate of games, White has locked in his three Over/Under picks, using his unique and successful formula. He can spot a bad line from a mile away and knows what it takes to beat MLB odds.



We can tell you he's going with the Under on 7.5 runs for Red Sox-Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET.



This is a matchup of two red-hot pitchers. Boston's Chris Sale has just a 6-4 record, but his 2.75 ERA and 129 strikeouts better tell his season story. He has been even better away from Fenway, allowing only 38 hits over 59.2 innings with 80 strikeouts and 14 walks.



Meanwhile, Minnesota's Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.51) has been especially effective at home, allowing opponents to hit just .179.



White knows Boston has the league's No. 2 offense -- it ranks second in the AL in hitting, runs scored and home runs -- but its bats don't shine like they do in the shadow of the Green Monster. The Red Sox average 1.2 fewer runs per game on the road.



White's picks for Rangers-Royals and Mets-Rockies are also locked in.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Kenny White's best bets for Tuesday, all from the Vegas legend on a strong 16-9 run picking MLB, including amazing streaks involving all three games.