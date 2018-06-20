MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 20: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

SportsLine's top baseball handicapper looks to keep a long trend of raking it in for the masses with his three best bets for Wednesday MLB schedule, including a pair of surprise upset picks. Adam Thompson is on an incredible 82-41 MLB run, raking in more than $3,400 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his picks are even better off. Thompson nailed all three of his best bets on June 9, paying out at better than 9-1. The previous week, he nailed a 5-1 parlay. Wednesday's picks, played together, would offer a payout of more than 6-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak.

We can tell you he's going with the Marlins (+123) at the Giants for a West Coast matinee at 3:45 p.m. ET. Thompson knows these two teams are heading in opposite directions.



The Marlins (29-44) are still in last place in the NL East, but they're on a roll, winners of seven of 10. The Giants (35-28), meanwhile, have won just three of 10 and are hitting a major-league worst .178 in the last week.



On paper, neither team has a starting pitcher for Wednesday worth backing. The Marlins are just 2-13 when going with Jose Urena (2-8, 4.18 ERA), while the Giants aren't a lot better with Derek Holland (4-7, 4.48).



But like the teams overall, these two pitchers are heading in opposite directions. Holland is worse in the friendly confines, going 1-2 with a 5.55 ERA. He hasn't gone more than five innings in four straight starts.



Urena is coming off an eight-inning, no-run performance against the Orioles on Friday, his third quality start in four outings.



Thompson's other picks are locked in as he looks to keep a huge profit-making streak going.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Wednesday, all from an expert on an amazing 82-41 run picking MLB, including amazing streaks involving all three games.