MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 21: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1
Larry Hartstein has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Thursday
For those looking to get in on Thursday's MLB action, Larry Hartstein has you covered. SportsLine's senior analyst is on a tear when it comes to MLB picks, riding a hot 53-38 overall streak and raking in nearly $1,000 for $100 bettors. He has locked in his three favorite picks for Thursday to help you end the week on a profitable note. If you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a payout of over 4-1.
He's also riding individual team streaks for all three games. For Mariners-Yankees, he has an 18-10 run on New York games. For Red Sox-Twins, it's a 2-1 Minnesota run, and for Mets-Rockies, it's a 15-6 Colorado heater.
We can tell you he's jumping on the Yankees in their series finale with the Mariners.
The matchup is a marquee one. The Yankees are 49-22, the best record in baseball, while Seattle is 46-28. New York has taken the first two games of this series, including a walk-off 7-5 win on a Giancarlo Stanton two-run homer.
Each team is throwing an ace, with Luis Severino (10-2, 2.09 ERA) up against James Paxton (6-1, 3.53 ERA).
But Hartstein gives the edge to Severino, who has had a season of success, but is especially effective at home. At Yankee Stadium, he is 6-0 with a 1.52 ERA.
There's also the lineup being faced: The Yankees are by far the No. 1 home run team in MLB, and are second in runs behind only the Astros.
Toronto is no slouch -- seventh in home runs, 12th in runs scored - but Severino is the difference at Yankee Stadium.
Hartstein has also crunched the numbers in his other two best bets to give you a huge leg up over the general public. He knows there are x-factors in both games you're not considering that strongly draw him to one side.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Larry Hartstein's best bets for Thursday, all from an expert on a red-hot 53-38 run picking MLB, including amazing streaks involving all three games.
