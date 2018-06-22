MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 22: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper looks to keep his astonishing season-long success going with his three best bets for Friday. Adam Thompson is on an incredible 85-45 MLB run, raking in more than $3,000 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Thompson has nailed at least one parlay each of the last three weeks, including a 9-1 payout on June 9. Friday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 6-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, draws on deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak. For Friday, we can tell you he's going with the Giants (-134) when they host the Padres at 10:15 p.m. ET.



Thompson has had success backing each of these teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team.



He knows the inconsistent Giants (38-38) are trending in the right direction, winners of four of five including a 3-0 victory over the Padres on Thursday.



The Padres (34-43), meanwhile, are mired in a five-game losing streak, scoring two runs or fewer in four of those contests. On Friday, they'll face Chris Stratton (8-4, 4.22 ERA), who held them to one hit over seven innings on April 12.



Clayton Richard (6-6, 4.31) gets the nod for the Padres. He has turned his season around, but has always had issues with the Giants, who are hitting .344 against him. That includes two outings this season in which he allowed 11 runs on 13 hits and seven walks in just nine total innings of work.



He also has picks locked in for Diamondbacks-Pirates and Cubs-Reds -- he has hit on eight of his last nine picks involving Chicago and seven of 10 involving the Pirates.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Friday, all from an expert on an amazing 85-45 run picking MLB.