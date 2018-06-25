MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 25: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis.

Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Monday, we call tell you he's going with the Athletics (+105) against the Tigers at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the A's.

He knows the struggling Tigers, who are 36-42, are trending in the wrong direction. They have dropped five consecutive decisions and have been outscored, 40-11, during that span.

Meanwhile, the A's are rolling, having won six of their last eight games. They also have scored at least 11 runs in two of their last three victories. On Monday, Oakland faces Jordan Zimmermann, who's 2-0 with a 4.95 ERA. In his last outing against the White Sox, Zimmermann yielded three earned runs in just five innings.

Edwin Jackson is making his debut with the A's. During his 15-year career, he has pitched for a record-tying 13 different teams. With so much to prove and with Oakland in playoff contention, expect a strong game from him.

Oh also has locked in his picks for Indians vs. Cardinals and Padres vs. Rangers. He has hit on 17 of his last 29 money-line picks involving Cleveland and is seven out of 10 in his most recent selections regarding Texas.

