MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 25: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
SportsLine data scientist MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Monday. Oh is on an incredible 75-47 MLB run, raking in more than $2,500 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Monday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 6-to-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Monday, we call tell you he's going with the Athletics (+105) against the Tigers at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the A's.
He knows the struggling Tigers, who are 36-42, are trending in the wrong direction. They have dropped five consecutive decisions and have been outscored, 40-11, during that span.
Meanwhile, the A's are rolling, having won six of their last eight games. They also have scored at least 11 runs in two of their last three victories. On Monday, Oakland faces Jordan Zimmermann, who's 2-0 with a 4.95 ERA. In his last outing against the White Sox, Zimmermann yielded three earned runs in just five innings.
Edwin Jackson is making his debut with the A's. During his 15-year career, he has pitched for a record-tying 13 different teams. With so much to prove and with Oakland in playoff contention, expect a strong game from him.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Indians vs. Cardinals and Padres vs. Rangers. He has hit on 17 of his last 29 money-line picks involving Cleveland and is seven out of 10 in his most recent selections regarding Texas.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Monday, all from the expert on a remarkable 75-47 streak picking MLB games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who tops NL?
The AL has pretty clear powers and non-powers, but what about the NL?
-
MLB Sunday: Nats avoid sweep
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
-
Jackson joins record-tying 13th team
Jackson will start Monday's game, making the A's his 13th MLB team
-
MLB DFS, June 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Saturday: Phillies beat Nats again
Plus the Rays shut out the powerful Yankees and everything else to know about Saturday's MLB...
-
2018 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series