MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 27: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Wednesday
There are a number of intriguing games on the MLB slate for Wednesday night, but SportsLine's MLB expert has broken them all down to find the three worth backing.
Adam Thompson is on an incredible 85-51 MLB run, hitting on an astounding 63 percent of his picks, and he's locked in his three best bets for Wednesday.
Those who parlay his picks are even better off. Thompson nailed three parlays of late, including a 9-1 payout earlier this month. Wednesday's picks, played together, would offer a payout of higher than 5-1.
Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak. We can tell you he's going with the Tigers (+125) when they host the A's at 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Tigers (36-44) have gone lost seven straight, still trying to regroup since losing Miguel Cabrera for the season. But it's been the pitching that's really let the team down, allowing a whopping 7.7 runs during this streak.
The A's (42-38), meanwhile, have won eight of 10 and just passed the Angels in the AL West race.
But Thompson points to the pitchers on the bump here. Detroit's Mike Fiers has been a bright spot, especially at home. Oakland's offense has been hot lately, but Fiers has especially been effective against this A's lineup in his career, allowing just 11 hits in 61 at-bats (.180 average).
A's hurler Chris Bassitt, meanwhile, has allowed 11 runs over his last two starts. The A's have taken the first two at Detroit this series, but the Tigers let both games slip away -- Oakland scored four runs in the final two innings for a 5-4 win Monday and rallied from a 6-0 deficit Tuesday in a 9-7 victory.
Thompson also has picks locked in for Twins-White Sox and Rockies-Giants as he looks to improve upon his stellar season record.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Wednesday, all from an expert on an amazing 85-51 run picking MLB, earning huge profits for his followers.
