MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 10: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

The Yankees and Red Sox wrap up a three-game series in the Bronx on Thursday, one of nine MLB games under the lights. Before you lay a bet on any side for Thursday, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson is picking. He's locked in his three best bets for the night, including a big money-line selection on Red Sox-Yankees.



Thompson, who uses his two decades of experience as an award-winning sports writer and editor to crush sportsbooks, is on an unparalleled MLB run. The veteran picker has hit on 35 of his last 50 selections, adding up to nearly $2,000 in profit in just a few short weeks for $100 bettors who follow him.



Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup for Thursday to find his three best bets. Parlaying all three will bring a payout of 4-to-1, meaning a $100 bet would return $400.



We can tell you Thompson likes the Los Angeles Angels (22-14) as a home favorite (-143) against the Minnesota Twins.



The Twins have won five straight, including a quick two-game sweep at St. Louis, outscoring the Cardinals 13-1. But Thompson isn't all-in on Minnesota (15-17). The team still ranks in the bottom-third of the AL in average, home runs and runs scored.



On Thursday, the Twins start Jose Berrios, who allowed four runs in six innings against the horrid White Sox his last time out. After a solid beginning to the year, Berrios has now allowed 13 earned runs in 13 innings over his last three starts.



Angels starter Garrett Richards rebounded from a whitewashing at the hands of the Yankees (nine runs over 1.2 innings) to shut down the Mariners over 6.2 frames. He'll be backed by an offense that leads the AL in home runs and is second in average. The Angels are hitting .265 against righties, second-best in the majors.



Thompson has additional reasons for backing the Angels. The full analysis, as well as his picks for Red Sox-Yankees and Mariners-Blue Jays, offer opinion-cementing stats and trends you aren't considering. You can see his MLB picks only at SportsLine.



So which three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Thursday night, all from an expert on an amazing 35-15 run.