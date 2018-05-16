MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 16: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Fourteen games litter the MLB landscape for Wednesday, and more than half of them start in the afternoon.

We can tell you that he also picked the evening showdown between the Astros and Angels -- and is going with Houston (-132) on the road at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Thompson knows L.A. sports one of baseball's most-potent offensive lineups. It ranks second in the American League in home runs and is fourth in scoring.

Mike Trout is having another MVP-worth season, leading the Angels in homers (12), on-base percentage (.449), slugging (.633), runs (34) and steals (8).

But he'll face Justin Verlander (4-2, 1.21 ERA), who is mowing down the competition. Against this Angels lineup, he's even better -- L.A.'s roster has a lifetime batting average of just 0.93. Trout himself is 1-of-20.

Garrett Richards (4-1, 4.08) starts for the Angels -- Los Angeles is 6-2 when Richards starts, while the Astros are only 5-4 when Verlander takes the ball.

To back Thompson's side even more, Houston is 15-7 on the road this year, while L.A. is only 11-13 at home.

